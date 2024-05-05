Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell React To Cavs Game 7 Victory
The Cleveland Cavaliers are moving onto the second round of the NBA Playoffs to take on the Boston Celtics. Cleveland needed to overcome one of the largest Game 7 deficits in NBA history in order to make this happen and they would never have beat the Orlando Magic without their backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
The two guards spoke with the media about the team’s performance following the game and reacted to the Game 7 victory. While happy to get the win, each player already has their mind set for their next opponent.
Darius Garland
“We had confidence the entire time. We knew we had another 24 minutes in the second half to make a run and kind of chip away at it. Just make a run and that’s what we did. We got some stops and kept being physical. We got some easy ones and that’s what started the run.”
“It’s definitely some weight off our shoulders a little bit, especially going into Game 7. But we haven’t really done anything. We have Boston coming up and they’re a really good team. So, we’re looking forward to them.”
Donovan Mitchell
“This was great because we were able to learn a lot of things about ourselves. I’m never going to shy away from that, but we can be better. I hate to be that guy. This was great, this was phenomenal. Great win, great series, great test for us mentally, but we can and will have to be better to beat Boston.”
Mitchell is certainly pleased that the Cavs are advancing to the next round, but Game 1 against the Boston Celtics is less than 48 hours away.
“ I feel like this was big for us as a group, but we don’t really have time to celebrate. To be honest with you.”