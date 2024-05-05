How Cavs Overcame Largest Game 7 Deficit In NBA History
Cleveland Cavaliers fans experienced every emotion on Sunday afternoon. Frustration, anger disappointment, hope, excitement, and joy were all the feelings for the home crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
This is because of the double-digit deficit and eventual comeback the Cavs pulled in their Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic.
The Magic climbed out to an 18-point lead in the second quarter while the Cavs offense went flat with their defense. No team had ever overcome that large of a deficit in a Game 7 in NBA history. That is until the Cavs did it on Sunday, per StateMuse.
So, how exactly were the Cavs able to pull off this historic comeback?
J.B. Bickerstaff broke down what he saw from his team after the game.
“We kept doing it together,” said Bickerstaff. “We never doubted each other. I think we saw when we were on the road where we allowed things to snowball and tonight we weren't about that. Tonight we figured it out together and I thought we did a great job of doing that.”
In terms of on-court production, it came down to the fine four minutes of the second quarter.
“I think it was the way we ended the second quarter. To be able to cut the lead and get it down to 10. That’s always a comfortable number that you feel like in 24 minutes if you’re playing the way that we’re capable of playing you can chip away at.”
“There was just a bunch of different guys that made plays that gave us hope. We have the ultimate belief of that group in there that they can overcome a ton.”
This win not only sends the Cavs to the next round of the playoffs but shows the resiliency of this group. The only way a team overcomes a lead that large is by never giving up and that’s exactly what Cleveland did.