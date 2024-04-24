Cavaliers Current X-Factor Against Magic
There’s been so much talk about the battle in the paint, the guard play, and the overall physicality through the first two games of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic’s first-round matchup. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Donovan Mitchell have dominated the headlines for the Wine and Gold, but another player is emerging as the team’s true x-factor in the series.
This would be swingman Isaac Okoro who’s played a crucial role in the Cavs taking a 2-0 series lead over the Magic.
Game 1 was all about the defense. Okoro’s matchups shot a combined 20% from the floor when guarding them one-on-one which includes Orlando’s top scoring options Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Okoro was still a defensive powerhouse in Game 2 grabbing four steals, but the offense also showed up proving just how impact his presence on the floor is. Ice finished the game with 10 points as he shot 50% (4-for-8) from the floor and 40% (2-for-5) from behind the arc. Overall, Okoro's +/- of 12 was tied with Allen for the highest on the team in Game 2.
J.B. Bickerstaff highlighted just how important Okoro is to Cleveland’s success after their victory on Monday night.
“He just impacts the game in so many different ways,” said Bickerstaff.
“He has the ability to guard multiple positions - he can guard up, he can guard down. He finds ways to score in transition. Now you see the confidence he has on his shot, not just from the corners anymore. He’s putting it on the floor, taking step back. He plays a way that inspires his teammates because he’s willing to do all the dirty things - the loose balls, the long rebounds, take any defense assignment.”
Orlando will look to make adjustments for Game 3 that include limiting Allen and Mobley’s success down low and Mitchell’s production in transition. This is a perfect opportunity for Okoro to step up once again and help the Cavs take a 3-0 lead.