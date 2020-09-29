SI.com
Leonard only sure thing as Clippers seem destined for more change

Sam Amico

Many around the NBA seem to believe a roster revamp may be next for the Los Angeles Clippers following the dismissal of coach Doc Rivers.

Several reports and SI.com sources supported something Jovan Buha of The Athletic suggested last week -- and that's if the Clippers do decide to make moves, star forward Kawhi Leonard could prove to be the lone untouchable.

Both Leonard and fellow Clippers star Paul George are eligible to become free agents at the end of next season. Also, forward/center Montrezl Harrell will enter free agency once this year's NBA offseason calendar begins. Harrell is already drawing interest.

“I think Leonard is the only untouchable on the roster," Buha wrote. "George is close to untouchable, but I think the Clippers would move him for the right package – and, obviously, if that was Leonard’s preferred outcome.” 

Buha was merely speculating in a reader mailbag, and did add that he suspects "George will be a Clipper next season and the Clippers will give their star tandem a second season together."

But that was before the team moved on from Rivers. Ultimately, it will be up to the new coach and front office to decide if Leonard and George are a duo that can deliver when it means the most.

One thing that remains abundantly clear is the Clippers won't move Leonard. They may not from George, either. But that that idea may not be as ignored, and could be explored, as Buha noted, should George's soon-to-be expiring deal bring enough in return.

Basically, all we rally know about the Clippers is they don't want a repeat of this season -- with high expectations erased by blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

In order to avoid something similar, the Clippers may have to change more than just the coach.

