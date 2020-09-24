Mavericks have interest in Clippers free agent Harrell

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with an interest in Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, as relayed by Mike Fisher of SI.com's DallasBasketball.

Harrell is eligible to become a free agent this offseason.

"The Mavs front office has made no secret of wishing to add some 'tough-guy attitude' to the roster ... and Harrell, as he demonstrated with his racial-slur conflict with (Luka) Doncic in Round 1, is not afraid to play the role of the heel," Fisher wrote.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and Harrell share a "mutual interest" in re-joining forces next season.

Along with Clippers and Mavericks, the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are all expected to have interest.

Harrell, 26, is 6-foot-8 and will be an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team. The free agency period isn't expected to start for another month or two, with the the salary cap for next season still not yet determined.

Harrell struggled in the playoffs after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season. He also had a run-in with Clippers forward Paul George after Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Denver Nuggets, according to Charania.