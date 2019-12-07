GM Griffin: Cavs dialed in, belief is evident

Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is relieved his club is finally finished with the Pistons.

"I don't think a sweep could've ever been that close," Griffin said in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports Ohio. "That's a young team, that's a really good team. They're a young, hungry, defensive team, and they're incredibly well-coached."

The Cavs advanced to the second round via Sunday's 100-98 win in Game 4.

"I think it's good for us to get it under our belt," Griffin said. "We were able to make it through a lot of mistakes. We have a lot to learn from this."

The first round showed how good the Cavs can be when they come together and play as a unit.

"I think so, and I think in particular the way the Big Three played," Griffin said. "Those guys were really dialed in with each other. I think the belief they have in one another is really evident now."

Not was only Griffin impressed with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the rest -- but with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue as well.

"I loved that Ty kept going to Kevin when Kevin was struggling to make a shot," Griffin said. "And Kyrie was as positive with (Love) as I've ever seen as well.

"So they're really starting to believe in each other, and I think everybody that plays for us is galvanized now, in a way that they haven't been."

The Cavs are now off until at least Saturday, perhaps longer, as they await the winner of the Celtics-Hawks series.

"It's a blessing for us that we're in a situation that we can get some days off," Griffin said. "We've probably got some wounds to get over. … I think we'll be really good with what we do with the time off, and our practices will be really intense.

"We're going to take what we learned from this and put it into action. So we should be pretty sharp."