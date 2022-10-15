Skip to main content

Cavaliers Make Roster Moves Following Final Preseason Game

Cleveland makes roster moves and contract decisions after the final preseason game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cavaliers wrapped up their final preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. This was followed by a few roster moves and contract adjustments before the regular season starts.

Cavs Make Cuts

With the preseason being over and the focus shifting to opening night, this means some difficult decisions had to be made with the roster. This included Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton, R.J. Nembhard, and Jamorok Pickett being waived.

The one really surprising move here is Diakite being waived. He had a fantastic preseason averaging 9.3 points in about 17 minutes a night on an 82.4 FG%

Many fans didn't think he would get a significant role this season, but would still get a spot on the roster. That doesn't seem to be the case though.

With the show that Diakite put on, he will most likely get picked up by another team.

Cavs Pickup Contract Options 

The other move that the Cavs made on Saturday afternoon was picking the opinions of Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. This definitely wasn't shocking by any means, but still had to be made official.

This will be the option third-year option on Mobley's rookie deal and the fourth-year option on Okoro's rookie deal.

Both players made their presence known on this team and have been a part of the team's culture change and recent success. 

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That's A Wrap: Final Thoughts On The Cavs Preseason

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-112 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers

Evan Mobley's Status For Season Opener Not In Jeopardy

Welcome To Cavs Insider, A New Online Community For Cleveland Cavalier Fans

NBA Betting Options for Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball in 2022-23

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) and center Robin Lopez (33) defend during the second half at Amway Center.

That's A Wrap: Final Thoughts On The Cavs Preseason

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates his three-point basket in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Evan Mobley Set To Make Preseason Debut Friday Against Orlando

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) grabs a rebound in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 105-99 Win Over The Atlanta Hawks

Postgame Presser

WATCH: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives beside Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House Jr. (25) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers Vs. Hawks Game Day Report

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) dunks in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs Notes: Injury Updates, Roster Decisions And Lineup Shuffling

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (8) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 113-97 Loss To The Philadelphia 76ers