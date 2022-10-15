Cavaliers Make Roster Moves Following Final Preseason Game

The Cavaliers wrapped up their final preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. This was followed by a few roster moves and contract adjustments before the regular season starts.

Cavs Make Cuts

With the preseason being over and the focus shifting to opening night, this means some difficult decisions had to be made with the roster. This included Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton, R.J. Nembhard, and Jamorok Pickett being waived.

The one really surprising move here is Diakite being waived. He had a fantastic preseason averaging 9.3 points in about 17 minutes a night on an 82.4 FG%

Many fans didn't think he would get a significant role this season, but would still get a spot on the roster. That doesn't seem to be the case though.

With the show that Diakite put on, he will most likely get picked up by another team.

Cavs Pickup Contract Options

The other move that the Cavs made on Saturday afternoon was picking the opinions of Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. This definitely wasn't shocking by any means, but still had to be made official.

This will be the option third-year option on Mobley's rookie deal and the fourth-year option on Okoro's rookie deal.

Both players made their presence known on this team and have been a part of the team's culture change and recent success.

-----

-----

