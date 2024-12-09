Cavaliers Star Cites Celtics in Slick Response to Bizarre Question
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a brilliant start this season, so it seems rather silly to question anything they are doing up until this point.
However, reporters always have questions, and sometimes, players can offer rather blunt responses.
That's exactly what happened during a recent exchange between a reporter and Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell was asked if Cleveland has been too reliant on three-point shooting thus far this season, and he offered a rather perfect retort to the query, citing the Boston Celtics in the process.
“Would you ask Boston that question?” Mitchell responded, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. " ... That’s the name of the game right now. That’s what it is. Pace and space. Continuing to play and make the right play. When we have guys that can get in the paint, when you’re creating and knocking down shots, it’s open looks. You look at the teams that won, the Golden States, the Bostons — being able to create and have so many different threats, it becomes unpredictable."
Mitchell made sure to let the reporter know that he wasn't trying to be rude, but that he was just replying with an honest answer.
“I don’t think so. I don’t think we’re too reliant. I didn’t mean to be an (expletive)," he added.
Last year, the Celtics ranked No. 2 in the NBA in three-point percentage and second in makes on their way to a championship.
This season, Cavs rank No. 1 in the league in percentage and fourth in makes, a major reason for their NBA-best start to the year.
Mitchell himself is canning triples at a 41.1 percent rate and is attempting 9.1 three-pointers per game. Keep in mind: the 28-year-old has attempted over nine treys a night in each of the last four campaigns (including this season).