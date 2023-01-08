Cleveland And Phoenix Get Ready For Rematch, What Cavs Fans Need To Know

The Cavs and Suns are set up for their second matchup in one week, but this time it'll be on Phoenix's home floor. This is the second game of a five-game road trip for Cleveland as they lost their first matchup to the Denver Nuggets.

Cleveland was able to get the victory over Phoenix last time, thanks to a game-winning jump shot from sophomore Evan Mobley.

Even though the Cavs won, the Suns can argue that they played the better overall game. They held the lead for the majority of the night and got their lead up to 11 points. They'll definitely be looking to get back at Cleveland on Sunday night for how their last game ended.

Phoenix is looking for a spark to build some momentum for the season. They currently sit in the seventh seed and have lost five of their last seven. They're also without their All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker for the foreseeable future.

From the Suns' perspective, a win over the Cavs could provide a big boost.

The last time these two teams met, the Cavs were without their star point guard Darius Garland. He missed three games earlier this week with a thumb sprain but was able to return to the floor against the Nuggets.

Cleveland committed 15 turnovers in that game against the Suns and struggled to find a rhythm on offense with their point guard out. These woes could be erased the second time with Garland back in the lineup.

From a basketball standpoint, these two teams match up very well which could make Sunday night an entertaining game to watch. They'll tip off at 8:00 PM EST.

