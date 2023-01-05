Raul Neto Describes How He Stays Ready After Big Game For The Cavs

The life of a backup point guard isn't an easy one.

It's difficult to stay in shape when you're unsure whether you'll play 5 minutes, 15 minutes, or even 30 minutes a night. There's always the chance that you won't even get into the game.

On top of that, point guards are expected to make their teammates better when they're on the floor. If an injury or another surprise happens, that backup may not be used to who they're playing with.

These factors didn't phase Raul Neto one bit as he checked right into the Cavs' contest against the Suns and contributed 14 big points and solid defense.

He talked about his mindset after the game and said:

"I've been in this league for eight years. I've been in every position you can imagine. I've been starting, back up point guard, fourth point guard and you've got to find times where you can, you need to work on your game, work on your body, make sure you stay ready physically, make sure you stay ready mentally."

Neto went on to say he works more on how to stay ready mentally perhaps even more than how much he works on the court.

This is exactly why the Cavs wanted to bring in a guy such as Neto. Even though his work ethic may sometimes be not seen by fans, his teammates clearly recognize it.

Caris Levert applauded him for the way he played and said:

"First of all, Raul is a true professional. People who don't play basketball don't know how hard that is to not play several games and not know if you're going play and have to go in and guard Chris Paul full court. And to play the way he did offensively too, that's extremely hard to do. Not a lot of people can do that, so shoutout to him."

This just goes to show that just because a player may not average 20 points or play 30 minutes a night, they can still have a profound effect on a team.

--------

You may also like:

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

Cavs Get Win Over Suns Behind Game Winner From Evan Mobley

Could Kevin Love Finish His Career With The Cavs?

The Intentional Miss: How'd He Do It?

"I Don't Know How Many Guys In Our League Can Do What He Did Tonight:" J.B. Bickerstaff On The Cavs Win

"The Best Performance I've Ever Seen:" Kevin Love Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN