Cleveland Cavaliers’ Timeline Hinted For Head Coach Decision
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been locked into their search for a new head coach for quite some time now. They have interviewed many different candidates, but appears to be closing in on their choice.
James Borrego has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land the coaching job, but no final decision has been made.
Other names that have been linked to the job are Kenny Atkinson, Dave Joerger, and Micah Nori. All three of those coaches would be good choices, along with Borrego.
According to a report from Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the search for a new head coach remains "fluid." He hinted at a potential timeline, stating that the process could go into next week.
Cleveland will want to make a decision soon, as the 2024 NBA Draft is coming up quickly. Having a new coach and a plan in place will be pivotal before the first round begins on June 26th.
While there are other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers searching for a new head coach, the Cavaliers' job is extremely appealing. There are pieces in place to compete for a championship in the near future.
Donovan Mitchell is an excellent leader for the franchise and seems likely to stick around. Cleveland has other great building blocks as well, such as Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
In addition to current pieces on the roster, the Cavaliers have the ability to make offseason moves to round out the roster around Mitchell. They can look into the free agency market or look to pull off a trade. There are many different ways that Cleveland can strengthen their on-court talent.
At this point in time, it seems likley that the Cavaliers will end up hiring Borrego. That is where the search seems to be heading.
However, we'll have any and all updates covered as they become available. Cleveland is doing the right thing by taking its time and making sure to get this decision right. Hopefully, we'll know more over the next few days.