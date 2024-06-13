Favorite Is Emerging In Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coaching Search
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin the NBA offseason, but their first order of business will be to settle on a new head coach.
Following their playoff elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers decided to fire head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. It was a move that had been expected, but they have yet to hire a new candidate to fill the role.
Plenty of potential candidates have been rumored to be possibilities. Among those candidates, a couple stood out above the rest. Those names are James Borrego and Kenny Atkinson.
Right now, there appears to be a favorite emerging for the Cleveland coaching job.
According to a report from Cleveland.com reporter Chris Fedor, Borrego is "the leader in the clubhouse" to end up getting the job when everything is said and done.
“Sources tell cleveland.com that New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who has been viewed as the ‘leader in the clubhouse’ since late last week, met with president of basketball operations Koby Altman and other members of the organization on Tuesday."
Borrego has had two coaching jobs before in the NBA. He led the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets in the past. In those two stops, he compiled a 148-183 record.
Fedor continued on with his report, detailing who Borrego is and why he would be of interest to the Cavaliers.
“Borrego, a Gregg Popovich protégé and two-time champion as an assistant, has a 148-183 mark as head coach with Charlotte and Orlando. Multiple sources describe him as humble, innovative, engaging and diplomatic. Even though he has his own general ideals and philosophies, he is willing to learn and listen. All those qualities, sources say, have come across to the Cavs in their multiple interviews with him over the last few weeks.”
While the job has not been offered to Borrego just yet, it seems likely that he will be their choice. Things can still change, but it's trending in that direction.
Hopefully, Cleveland is making the right choice. A lot hinges on this decision.
As everyone is aware of, Donovan Mitchell has not comitted long-term to the franchise. There is still the fear that he could end up becoming unhappy and walking away. The next head coach will have a big say in that.
Expect to hear more news about the Cavaliers' coaching search in the coming days. Borrego seems likely to get the job, but it's not a done deal until the pen signs on paper.