Darius Garland Leaves Game With Left Eye Injury, Will Not Return

Garland left the game with 3:51 to play in the second quarter
Darius Garland left the game with an injury in the second quarter of the Cavaliers season-opening tipoff with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

After being apparently poked in the eye, Garland laid on the floor for several minutes, surrounded by teammates in front of the Toronto bench before heading down the tunnel to the locker room with the team's medical staff. 

He was evaluated for a left eye injury by team trainers and was ruled out for the rest of the game. 

Garland exited with 3:51 left in the second quarter and did not return to the team's bench when they returned to the floor for the second half. 

The Cavs' point guard started and played 13 minutes prior to leaving the game with the injury. He was 2-of-8 shooting with four points and three assists before departing the game. 

Garland is expected to be a significant contributor to the Cavs this season in a lineup that features newly acquired Donovan Mitchell, 2021 No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs catapulted into the lead in Garland's absence. After trailing by 11 points in the second quarter, they rattled off a 13-0 run and outscored the Raptors 35-23 in the second quarter to lead 57-51 at the half. 

