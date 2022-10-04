The Cavaliers And Jazz Have A Trade History That Goes Way Back

A lot of fans were shocked when it was announced that Donovan Mitchell was headed to Cleveland to join the Cavaliers. I was definitely one of them!

There had been rumors about Cleveland and Utah discussing a deal centered around All-Star, but no more than that. But looking back at these teams' trade history with one another, it's not too surprising that they were able to work something out.

It all goes back to the LeBron James era and the 2018 trade deadline when Cleveland flipped half of their roster in one afternoon. One of the deals they made was a three-way deal with the Sacramento Kings and Jazz that sent Rodney Hood to the Cavs.

Hood ended up finishing out the 17-18 season with Cleveland and was then traded to the Trailblazers at the 2019 deadline.

The very next season in the 2018-2019 season, the Cavs and Jazz would link up again in a deal centered around future Hall of Famer, Kyle Korver. Korver was a big veteran piece with Cleveland when LeBron was still in town. However, after his departure, he was no longer a good fit with a rebuilding roster.

The Cavs sent Korver to the Jazz in exchange for Alec Burks, who was later traded in the seems season to the Kings.

It didn't stop there though as the teams would make another trade, making it three seasons in a row. In December of 2019, the Cavs sent Jordan Clarkson to the Jazz in exchange for an underperforming, young guard in Dante Exum.

The true reason for this trade was open up playing time for Cleveland's too young guards in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

That brings us to 2022 where the two pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason with the Donovan Mitchell deal.

It's pretty unusual that two teams trade with each other this much. Perhaps it's the thought that they're in different conferences and they only see each other twice a year or maybe there's something else going on.

Whatever it is, history tells us that it wouldn't be shocking if these two made another deal with each other again soon.

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Evan Mobley's Status For Season Opener Not In Jeopardy

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley To Miss 1-2 Weeks With Sprained Ankle

Who Should Start At Small Forward For The Cavaliers

First Impressions From Cavs Training Camp Week 1

NBA Betting Options For Cleveland Cavaliers In 2022-2023

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: https://www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cavsinsider_fn/