Here’s Where This Cavs Superstar Sits In NBA MVP Conversation
We're now over a month into the new NBA season. With that, we can finally start talking about and breaking down who are legit candidates to win NBA MVP when the season comes to a close in April.
So far, the Cleveland Cavaliers have undoubtedly been the best team in the league. Their historic 17-1 start, along with convincing wins against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic, is proof of that.
However, Cleveland's superstar guard Donovan Mitchell isn't getting much love regarding the MVP race.
NBA.com's Kia MVP Ladder currently omits Mitchell from the top five. In fact, he's barely in the top ten, sitting at ninth in the latest reshuffle (updated on November 22).
The eight players above him (in descending order) are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, and Nikola Jokic.
There are a couple of different ways to view who the MVP should be: individual performances or the best player on the best team.
If you agree with the ladder, then Donovan Mitchell should be much higher on the list.
Mitchell is currently averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
No, he's not averaging a triple-double like Jokic or having a 59-point game on his season resume like Antetokounmpo.
However, Mitchell has been the Cavaliers' best player while beginning the season on a historic winning streak. He deserves at least a little more recognition in the MVP conversation.
Thankfully, Mitchell still has 64 more games to prove how important he is to the Cavaliers and their winning brand of basketball. Monitoring his position in the MVP race will be a storyline to watch all season.