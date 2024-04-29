Opinion: It’s Time For Cavs To Shake Up Playoff Rotation
Success in the NBA Playoffs all comes down to making adjustments and staying two steps ahead of your opponent.
So far, the Cleveland Cavaliers and J.B. Bickerstaff have failed to do this. Cleveland came out strong in Games 1 and 2, but the Orlando Magic adapted and dominated in Games 3 and 4.
It’s time for the Wine and Gold to shake something up and that starts with the rotation.
Bickerstaff is currently rolling with an eight-man rotation of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Georges Niang.
The starting five likely won’t be touched, but who comes off the bench is a potential area to address.
Niang is currently playing 18.4 minutes and is averaging 3.5 points, and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 22.7% from the floor and 9.1% from three. He’s also averaging over one turnover a game as well.
As great as Niang was for the locker room and as a role player during the regular season, it’s clear that he doesn’t match up well against the Magic.
Some of these minutes could go to Marcus Morris Sr. who the Cavaliers brought in via the buyout market. Playing Morris over Niang wouldn’t change anything stylistically for the defense and he would still provide A floor spacing big to help the offense.
Sam Merrill is another player who is deserving of more minutes. This is something that fans have been saying for the last two months.
The Cavs need more offense and Merrill could offer just that. He finished the regular season shooting 40% from three on 5.8 attempts a game.
Opponents have caught on to Merrill’s impact. Either they leave them open and he knocks down uncontested threes, or they guard him opening up other opportunities in the process. This floor spacing and effect is much needed for the Cavs, especially with Strus’ playoff struggles.
Perhaps these won’t be the exact modifications that happen in Game 5, but it’s clear something has to change.