WATCH: LeBron James Returns To Cleveland, Sits Courtside For Cavaliers, Celtics Game 4
It just wouldn't be a Cavaliers playoff run if it didn't include LeBron James somehow.
The ex-Cavs, now Lakers forward made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night to watch his former team battle the Celtics in Game 4 of their second round matchup. As he made his way into this courtside seats flanked by his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul a small contingent of fans sitting around him gave him a standing ovation.
The rest of the arena followed suit during a first quarter timeout when the video board played a reel of some of James most memorable moments from his 11 years as a Cavalier, before flashing to a live shot of James.
Naturally, James' presence in Cleveland sparked plenty of rumors on social media as fans in Cleveland and aorund the league speculated whether or not it's a sign he could look to return to Cleveland for a second time this summer.
James currently has a decision to make with a player option at his disposal in his current deal with the Lakers that would pay him over $50 million next season. Should he opt out, he'd have the ability to sign anywhere he wanted when free agency opens in July.
At this point any reporting regarding James' future is purely speculative, but it's safe to assume the Lakers brass noticed that he was "flirting" with his former team, in what was just their second playoff appearance that didn't include James since the 1997-98 season.