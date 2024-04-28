What Went Wrong In Cavs Game 4 Loss To Magic?
“They scored more points than us.”
A frustrated Max Strus perfectly summed up what happened to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their Game 4 loss to the Orlando Magic, tying the series at two games apiece.
The Cavs went into halftime with a 60-51 with a commanding grip on the matchup. However, the second half was a nightmare scenario for the Wine and Gold. They were outscored 37-10 in the third quarter and ultimately lost by 23.
J.B. Bickerstaff tried to explain what went wrong in this deflating loss.
“We had found something in the second quarter that worked," said Bickerstaff. "We were extremely aggressive, played at a great tempo, got to the rim … In the third quarter, we didn’t get to those same spots. We didn’t play the same tempo. They came out and went on a run and we didn’t match it.”
The key to the first-half success came from Cleveland’s domination of the paint. The Cavs scored 40 points down low compared to the Magic’s 26. However, Orlando made the necessary adjustments and limited the Cavs to just 14 points in the paint in the second half.
We’re four games into this series now. It’s clear the Cavs are playing their best basketball when Jarrett Allen has it going down low. This will be something Bickersatff and Cleveland need to maintain for the entire 48 minutes in Game 5 or the team may be facing elimination in Game 6.