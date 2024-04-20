Boston Celtics Owner Gives Thoughts on Payton Pritchard
Payton Pritchard is one of the Boston Celtics’ key reserves. In addition to appearing in all 82 games this season, the 26-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.
On a recent episode of The Greg Hill Show, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck commented on Pritchard’s performance.
“I love the way he’s playing and igniting things. He seems like he got another gear. He got quicker and more confident over the last half of the season,” Grousbeck said. “We made it clear to him and his agent that if you stay here, you’re going to get playing time – gotta earn it, but we want you here. Here’s a four-year deal. We locked him in over the summer, believing in him, and he’s risen to the occasion. It’s one of the major factors with this team playing well in the regular season.”
In October, Pritchard agreed on a four-year, $30 million contract extension. From this season to last season, his minutes per game has increased from 13.4 to 22.3.
Pritchard will likely be utilized in Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.