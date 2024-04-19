Bulls Starter Expects to Suit Up vs. Heat as They Fight for Series vs. Celtics
On Wednesday night in the Windy City, the Chicago Bulls extended their season and moved one win away from clinching a playoff berth.
Coby White led the way, generating a career-high 42 points in the hosts' 131-116 victory vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
The Bulls now travel to Miami to face the Heat on Friday. The hosts will have to overcome the absence of Jimmy Butler if they're to face the Boston Celtics in the playoffs for the third year in a row.
The six-time All-Star sustained an MCL injury near the end of the first frame of Wednesday's 105-104 play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. It occurred after an awkward landing following a layup attempt, with Kelly Oubre falling on the afflicted area.
The expectation is Butler will be out for multiple weeks, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
There's also concern about the availability of one of Chicago's best players for Friday night's matchup.
Teammate and six-foot-11, 279-pound center Andre Drummond inadvertently stepped on Alex Caruso's foot early in the third quarter of Wednesday's victory vs. the Hawks. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the latter sustained a "significant" left ankle sprain.
In a positive development for the Bulls' hopes of advancing to a first-round series against the Celtics that will start on Sunday at TD Garden, Caruso expressed on Friday morning that he expects to play against Miami, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.
