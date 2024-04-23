Celtics Discuss the Keys to Managing the Heat's Runs
The Boston Celtics are off to a great start in the NBA Playoffs to go up 1-0 after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 1 in blowout fashion, 114-94.
Boston was able to get off to a double-digit early lead to start the game, as Jaylen Brown set the tone, while Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser made the most of their minutes, combining for six threes.
Jayson Tatum recorded his first career playoff triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists and Kristaps Porzingis made his Celtics’ playoff debut with 18 points on 7-13 from the field.
The Celtics once led by 30, but Miami was able to trim the lead all the way down to 14 in the final period. Joe Mazzulla described what it is like in situations like that late in games in the postseason.
“Yeah, well, that's gonna happen,” Mazzulla said. “So, you look at a game, and you're like, 'Okay, 21, 24, 14, and you're expecting somewhere between a 28 and a 32-point [fourth quarter]. So, like I said, 70 to 30, we can control that. But I thought we kept a level of poise. And even after some of those runs, just getting to our spacing. You can always tell if you manage a run well by the shots you take at the other end, and I thought we took really good shots even throughout most of that run.”
Boston's bench boss continued, “We come out of the timeout, Derrick (White) hits a three, Al hits a three, and I think we got a layup that we missed, which is good execution, just didn't make it. So, to me managing runs has to do with just figuring out where it's at defensively, and then fighting for the good shot on offense, so I thought we did that pretty well.”
White, who had 20 points on 6/10 shooting, including faring 4/8 from three, also talked about the Heat’s change of momentum.
“They’re a good team, they’re going to make runs,” White said. “We’ve seen that for years now., so just trying to maintain that poise. When they make runs, just trying to settle down and figure out how we can get a great look offensively, and on defense, just continuing to make them work. keep having that poise, understanding that they’re going to make runs, they’re going to make shots, make plays. We’ve got to be able to withstand those.”
Tatum knows that Boston has the experience to withstand these type of swings. Especially with how championship-hungry the team is.
“Just staying poised,” Tatum said. “This is the playoffs. This is a good team. We're not supposed to blow them out. It’s not supposed to be easy. No lead is necessarily safe. Don't panic in the sense they're going to go on a run and hit shots just continue to play right away.”
