"I feel like it's a different ball game. If they don't get off to a hot start at the beginning." 👀



-- Bam Adebayo after Miami's Game 1 Loss to the #Celtics



📺Full #Heat Postgame Interview: https://t.co/CUWHm7N79z



⚡️by @PrizePicks & @pxg pic.twitter.com/jM0E0QLoB1