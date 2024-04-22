Kristaps Porzingis on Matchup vs. Bam Adebayo: ‘This Is Business'
The Boston Celtics took down the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon, earning a 114-94 win in Game 1 of their first-round series. With Jimmy Butler sidelined, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were left to carry the offensive load.
Jrue Holiday shut down Herro, while Kristaps Porzingis drew the Adebayo matchup. The Heat big man finished the game with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough.
Porzingis made life hard on Adebayo, who survived on a healthy mix of contested mid-range jumpers and post-ups with multiple hands in his face.
After the game, Porzingis was asked whether or not he is taking the matchup with Adebayo personally. He chuckled, noting that he doesn’t care about the one-on-one battle. All he cares about is helping the Celtics beat the Heat.
"No, this is business,” Porzingis said when asked if he's taking the ma. “Of course, we want to stop him as much as possible, but understanding they're gonna play through him all the time, [and] he's gonna be involved in all the situations.
“I don't care about him. I care about our team and what we're trying to achieve. This is not one one-on-one, me against Bam. This is Celtics against Heat. So, we'll make sure that's our focus."
Porzingis finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks. He shot 7/13 from the field and 4/8 from behind the three-point line.
Barring a Butler return, Adebayo is going to have to lift a heavy load on the offensive end. It will be up to Porzingis and the rest of the Celtics to slow him down.
