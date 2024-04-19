Here's Where the Celtics Rank Among NBA's Most-Watched Teams
The Boston Celtics put together a dominant 2023-24 campaign. They went 64-18, the best record in the NBA this season, securing home-court advantage throughout their playoff run, however long it lasts.
They registered the highest plus-minus rating (11.3), ranked first in offensive rating (122.2), yielded the second-fewest points per 100 possessions (110.6), and the best net rating (11.7).
Speaking at the Auerbach Center earlier this week, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated while discussing how this season compared to his expectations entering the current campaign: "We've got a lot of good players that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. And that was pretty clear from the get-go."
As one of the most storied franchises in the NBA and throughout sports, their success was regularly nationally televised. According to NBA communications, that translated to the Celtics being the third-most watched team play live this season. Only the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors rank higher.
Further Reading
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White
Brad Stevens Notes Crucial Element of Celtics' Title Pursuit: 'Bigger Than Themselves'
After Career Night, Reflective Payton Pritchard Discusses NBA Journey and His Ultimate Pursuit
'Nip That in the Bud': Celtics Address End-of-Season Struggles
Jrue Holiday on Celtics Extension: 'Try to Get More Banners, Get More Rings'
Jaylen Brown Shares What Latest Milestone Means to Him
Celtics Embracing Challenge to Go Beyond Most Talented
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Sacrificing in Celtics' Title Pursuit: 'It's a Process'