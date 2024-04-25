Joe Mazzulla Explains How Miami Heat Held Kristaps Porzingis to Six Points in Game 2
On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics faced a 111-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2. Their first-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1.
Kristaps Porzingis scored six points over 30 minutes, the lowest total among Boston’s starters. Per Inside The Celtics, Joe Mazzulla explained what the Heat did to contain Porzingis.
“Just upped the physicality. Switching. Higher pick-up points. Just got to play through spacing and fight for those two-on-ones [on] the screens. But on many of the screens, they won the battle of the screens, and so, we just got to fight to win those.”
Mazzulla further commented on how Miami stopped Porzingis’ post-ups.
“I mean, they did a good being physical. Pushing catches higher. Making it difficult for us to take advantage of those switches. And as you said, that's been something that has given us a different look on the offensive end. I think when you're in situations like that, you have to fight for your spacing. So, on some of those, we weren't spaced well. We didn't hold the hold the seals well. So, just a little bit of everything. We got to be better [at] physically holding seals, make better passes, have better spacing. Just put us in a position to [get to] two-on-ones easier, and have better execution.”
Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 27 at Kaseya Center. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. EST.