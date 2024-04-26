Kristaps Porzingis prepares for Game 3: ‘There’s no reason for us to overreact’
After a tough performance in Game 2, Kristaps Porzingis will look to bounce back on Saturday night in Miami. Porzingis, who’s had a stellar offensive year, finished with just six points on 1/9 shooting, including 0/4 from beyond the arc.
At practice on Thursday, he noted Miami was particularly handsy, and that he’ll need to get into better post positioning for the remainder of the series.
“They tried to get up into us – make every catch, every action difficult,” Porzingis said. “But we also got a little bit, I think – because you value the possession so much — we got a little bit stagnant. We just need to play the same way we’ve been playing, and not fall into their game too much.”
Porzingis was asked multiple times about schematic changes he might make in the next game, but declined to provide specifics, saying, “I don’t want to give away too much.” He did note that getting cleaner looks offensively would be a priority – but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be making any significant changes.
“There’s no reason for us to overreact,” he said.
It’s been a successful year for the center since his trade to Boston. On the year, he’s averaged 20.1 points on 51.6% shooting – the most efficient shooting percentage of his 8-year NBA career. And in his playoff debut against the Heat on Sunday, Porzingis continued his strong offensive play, putting up 18 points on 7-13 shooting.
But with Nikola Jovic matched up with Porzingis for most of Game 2, he struggled.
“Gambling on some of those possessions worked out for them,” Porzingis said. “It’s small margins. Us getting a little bit better position, a little bit cleaner looks at the pass, a little better positioning makes a big difference. They did a hell of a job to be honest. And, I didn’t have a good offensive game at all.”
Jayson Tatum said after the loss that the Celtics would need to be more creative in getting Porzingis the ball.
“They’re not just going to let us throw it to KP easy,” Tatum said. “They’re supposed to try to mess things a little up, and make it a little bit tougher. So it’s our job to react in real-time, as well as make our adjustments going from game to game.”
Porzingis said that he likes to get away from basketball in the wake of a tough game. The Celtics have Friday off to travel, and will be back in action on Saturday.
“I always do my same routine,” he said. “Nothing changes for me – good game, bad game, I stay the same.”
Al Horford isn’t worried about his teammates’ performance.
“KP will be fine,” Horford said. “As far as that goes, I feel like we’ll be a little more organized. He’ll have opportunities. He missed a lot of touch shots that he normally makes. That’s bound to happen. I’m confident that he’ll be good to go on Saturday and he’ll be much better.”
