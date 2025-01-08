Celtics News: Nikola Jokic Downgraded Ahead of Boston Battle
The 20-14 Denver Nuggets could be without their best player, three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, against the reigning champion Boston Celtics (26-10) during their Tuesday matchup, slated to tip off at 10 p.m. ET.
According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed that the 6-foot-11 big man was under the weather on Monday, and his health has only taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Malone indicates that Jokic is officially questionable to suit up.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe echoed this report.
That means that Denver could be missing two-thirds of its starting frontcourt on Tuesday. Power forward Aaron Gordon has already been ruled out as he continues to deal with a calf injury. He did suit up for portions of Denver's team practice on Monday, but the club is clearly taking its time with his return. On the year, Gordon has only appeared in 17 games (16 starts) for Denver.
If Jokic, one of the world's best current players, sits out, it could go a long way towards abetting Boston's chances at pulling off a win on the road.
The six-time All-NBA superstar is in the midst of one of the most insane statistical seasons ever. Through 31 games, Jokic is averaging 31.5 points on .553/.473/.806 shooting splits, 13.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists a night. Denver's performance generally craters on the court in the team's minutes without him during games he plays. The team has gone 1-2 when he sits out entirely.
Boston, meanwhile, will be without one absolutely critical component, Colorado native (and University of Coulder alum) Derrick White, who is also dealing with an illness. Reserve guard Jordan Walsh is out sick with a non-COVID-19 ailment, as well.
Further down the two clubs' depth charts, both are missing some deeper-bench options, too.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, two-way Celtics players Anton Watson, JD Davison and Drew Peterson are all with Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Rookie wing Baylor Scheierman is also on assignment in Maine. Denver guard Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery rehab), center DaRon Holmes (right Achilles tendon repair), and small forward Spencer Jones (right adductor strain) are all sidelined with their own maladies. Two-way player PJ Hall is on assignment with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's NBAGL affiliate.
