Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Lakers-Nuggets, Spurs-Rockets)

Tuesday’s NBA action features some huge Western Conference matchups, as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs face the Houston Rockets.

All four of those teams are looking to lock up a top-six spot in the West, and I’m eyeing a spread pick in each matchup on Jan. 20.

Fresh off of a 3-1 day on Monday , there are three plays in the NBA that I like on Tuesday night, including a player prop for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Let’s dive into each of these picks – and their latest odds – for the seven-game slate in the NBA tonight.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 147-104 (+17.65 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1438-1341-27 (+50.81 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

San Antonio Spurs +4.5 (-115) vs. Houston Rockets

Anthony Edwards 4+ 3-Pointers (-107)

Denver Nuggets +2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs +4.5 (-115) vs. Houston Rockets

The Spurs have a win over the Rockets under their belt this season, and they’ve been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as road underdogs, going 7-4 against the number in those matchups.

Meanwhile, Houston is just 7-9 against the spread when favored at home, and Kevin Durant and company haven’t exactly played their best basketball as of late. Over their last 10 games, the Rockets are just 5-5 with a net rating of +0.0 (16th in the NBA) while the Spurs are a top-10 team in net rating during that stretch.

These teams aren’t separated by a ton, but with Victor Wembanyama back in the starting lineup, San Antonio is even more dangerous on both ends of the floor. When Wemby plays this season, the Spurs are 20-9, and they’ve won three games in a row with him playing over 26 minutes in each of the last two.

These teams are No. 4 (Houston) and No. 5 (San Antonio) in net rating for the season, but I like getting 4.5 points with the Spurs – even on the second night of a back-to-back. San Antonio is an impressive 5-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Anthony Edwards 4+ 3-Pointers (-107)

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night, as the All-Star guard takes on a Utah Jazz team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent 3-pointers made per game.

Oh, and the Jazz are 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.

With Utah on the second night of a back-to-back, Edwards and the Timberwolves should have a field day, especially from beyond the arc.

This season, Edwards is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game, shooting an impressive 41.8 percent from deep. He’s made at least four shots from beyond the arc in five of his seven games this month, including a 9-for-16 showing from deep against San Antonio on Saturday.

I love this prop for Edwards against the worst 3-point defense in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets +2.5 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

I’m not buying the Lakers as road favorites on Tuesday, as they’ve struggled as of late, ranking 24th in net rating and 25th in defensive rating over their last 15 games, going 6-9 straight up during that stretch.

For the entire 2025-26 campaign, L.A. has benefitted from winning a bunch of close games, and the fact that it’s just 17th in the league in net rating shows that it has played a little better than the numbers suggest.

Denver, on the other hand, has remained in the mix atop the Western Conference with Nikola Jokic out, going 6-4 straight up in its last 10 games. The Nuggets are just 2-2 against the spread as home underdogs, but with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon expected to play tonight, Denver should be able to hang around with a struggling Lakers defense.

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread when favored on the road, but it has an average scoring margin of +0.4 points per game in those matchups. So, even if the Lakers win this one, it may come down to the wire.

I’ll take the points with the Nuggets, who have outplayed the Lakers over the last few weeks even though they’ve been down the three-time league MVP.

