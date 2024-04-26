Inside The Celtics

Stephen A. Smith 'Shocked' by Boston Celtics' Loss in Game 2 vs. Miami Heat

Eric Santos

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket
Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics took a 111-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2. Their first-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1. 

As captured by First Take, Stephen A. Smith was surprised by Miami’s victory at TD Garden. 

“It’s something. I was quite shocked. I was dead wrong. Not only did I think the Boston Celtics were going to win last night, I thought they were going to blow them out.” 

Despite his incorrect prediction, Smith reasoned that the Heat have a talented team. 

“We think about Heat culture. It’s a cliche that we throw out there, but we can’t ignore this because Erik Spoelstra is 10-3 in Game 2s after losing a Game 1… Then you look at Bam Adebayo. He’s averaging over 21 points per game, shooting better than 50-percent from the field. Tyler Herro is doing his thing.” 

In regard to Boston’s Game 2 shortcomings, Smith mentioned Kristap Porzingis’ six-point performance. 

“The one thing I’ll say is this. Kristaps Porzingis: How the hell are you 7-feet-3 and shoot 1-for-9… It was a very disappointing performance.”

Smith also gave his thoughts on head coach Joe Mazzulla.  

“I think if Ime Udoka was coaching this team, they would’ve won the title last year… [Joe] Mazzulla is good, but he just creates some question marks at times when I see these dudes play the way that they play.”

