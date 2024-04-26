Stephen A. Smith 'Shocked' by Boston Celtics' Loss in Game 2 vs. Miami Heat
The Boston Celtics took a 111-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2. Their first-round playoff series is now tied at 1-1.
As captured by First Take, Stephen A. Smith was surprised by Miami’s victory at TD Garden.
“It’s something. I was quite shocked. I was dead wrong. Not only did I think the Boston Celtics were going to win last night, I thought they were going to blow them out.”
Despite his incorrect prediction, Smith reasoned that the Heat have a talented team.
“We think about Heat culture. It’s a cliche that we throw out there, but we can’t ignore this because Erik Spoelstra is 10-3 in Game 2s after losing a Game 1… Then you look at Bam Adebayo. He’s averaging over 21 points per game, shooting better than 50-percent from the field. Tyler Herro is doing his thing.”
In regard to Boston’s Game 2 shortcomings, Smith mentioned Kristap Porzingis’ six-point performance.
“The one thing I’ll say is this. Kristaps Porzingis: How the hell are you 7-feet-3 and shoot 1-for-9… It was a very disappointing performance.”
Smith also gave his thoughts on head coach Joe Mazzulla.
“I think if Ime Udoka was coaching this team, they would’ve won the title last year… [Joe] Mazzulla is good, but he just creates some question marks at times when I see these dudes play the way that they play.”