The Latest on the Health Front for Game 3 Between Celtics and Heat
Thanks to a 111-101 win over the Celtics on the TD Garden parquet in Game 2 on Wednesday, the Heat host Saturday night's tilt with a chance to pull ahead in this latest chapter of a rivalry clash that's played out more than any other playoff matchup since 2010.
As the seventh playoff battle between these two teams in the last 14 years shifts to South Beach, the hosts' rotation has taken another hit.
Delon Wright is out for Game 3 due to personal reasons. The ninth-year veteran is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in this series. He's also drilling 75% of his 4.0 three-point attempts.
Miami is already without Jimmy Butler (right knee MCL sprain), Terry Rozier (neck spasm), and Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery).
Conversely, the visitors received positive news on the health front, with Luke Kornet getting upgraded to available to make his series debut after missing the first two games against the Heat due to a right calf strain.
Before Saturday evening's 6:00 EST tip-off, Joe Mazzulla said of Boston welcoming the seven-foot-two center back into the fold, "It gives you an opportunity to play bigger, rebounding, switch attack."
It also presents another potential option to help manage minutes for Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, which could prove quite valuable as Game 3 and the rest of this series play out.
Further Reading
Celtics' Focus is Mostly Internal as They Adjust for Game 3 vs. Heat: 'It's About Us'
Kristaps Porzingis Details How Heat Disrupted Him in Game 2: 'I'll Make Sure I'm Better'
Heat's Historic Shooting Leaves Celtics Contemplating: 'We Gotta Respond'
Heat Outmuscle and Outshoot Celtics, Sending Series to Miami Tied at 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Makes Clear What Celtics' Mindset is Entering Playoffs
How do the Heat Adapt Without Jimmy Butler? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White