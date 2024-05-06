Jimmy Butler Takes Shot at Celtics After Heat Eliminated by Boston
In a first-round rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics made quick work of the Miami Heat, finishing their rivalry clash in five games.
After advancing to the second round, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown discussed the signifcance of getting past Miami, noting the Celtics' maturation.
However, Jimmy Butler, who missed the series due to an MCL sprain, shares a different perspective on what unfolded.
"If I was playing, Boston would be at home," said the six-time All-Star in an interview with Rock The Bells.
While the Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they now know they'll face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a series that starts on Tuesday at TD Garden, Butler faces uncertainty about his future with the Heat.
Prominent South Florida sports media member Dan Le Batard, formerly of ESPN and the Miami Herald, went as far as deeming the defending Eastern Conference champions' championship window with Butler as their best player shut.
"The Celtics just ended the Heat as we know them," he voiced on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
His words may prove prophetic.
The five-time All-NBA selection has one year left on his contract, plus a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Butler, who turns 35 in September, is reportedly seeking an extension worth $113 million, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
However, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the solution may involve a breakup between Butler and the Heat, with Aldridge even floating the idea of the star forward rejoining the Philadelphia 76ers to team with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.