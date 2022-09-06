A Potential Danilo Gallinari Replacement Off the Board for the Celtics

Danilo Gallinari factored into the Celtics' center rotation, allowing Boston to play smaller and with greater lineup flexibility than a season ago. With him lost, likely for the duration of the coming campaign, due to a torn ACL, acquiring a reliable center to bring off the bench is now the Celtics' most pressing need.

Boston can more easily overcome the projected offensive production from Gallinari, a career 15.6 points per game scorer. They have a new sixth man in Malcolm Brogdon, who generated 19.1 points per contest last season. Derrick White will be more comfortable in the Celtics' operation, and a three-guard lineup featuring those two and Payton Pritchard could prove a reliable source of second-unit scoring.

But when it comes to who can come off the bench to play the pivot and help pace Al Horford and Robert Williams through the season, Boston's internal option is Luke Kornet. Perhaps, he's up to the task, but going from the end of the bench to playing meaningful minutes is a significant promotion. It's best to bring in a more proven option behind Horford and Williams.

A player who fits that description is Montrezl Harrell, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Sixth Man of the Year is signing a two-year, $5.2 million deal with the Sixers. The contract comes with a player option for the second season.

Harrell, a career 12.9-point-per-game scorer, split last season between Washington and Charlotte, producing 14.1 points with the Wizards and 11.4 with the Hornets. He's also averaged 5.3 rebounds per contest for his career.

Harrell doesn't provide much defensively, but the Celtics didn't sign Gallinari to make an impact on that end, either. Furthermore, there's value in the energy and toughness Harrell provides.

Per multiple reports, including from Wojnarowski, Harrell recently had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession. It's not a surprise that, shortly after that resolution, he latched on with a new team.

Further Reading

Momentum Building Towards Carmelo Anthony Joining Celtics

Weighing the Celtics' Internal and External Options Without Danilo Gallinari, Who Could Return This Season

Malcolm Brogdon Reached Out to Jaylen Brown Amid Rumors of Celtics Trading for Kevin Durant

Examining How the Celtics Might Manage Their Center Rotation

Panel of NBA Coaches, Executives, and Scouts Cites Celtics as the Team that had the Best Offseason

In Poll of NBA Coaches, Scouts, and Executives, Jayson Tatum Earns Votes for NBA's Best Player in Five Years

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Know Team Success Brings Individual Honors: 'We’re trying to accomplish something together'

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule