Al Horford Discusses Celtics' Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: 'He's one of us already'

Ime Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season hasn't proven to be a distraction, disrupted the Celtics' focus, or soured the vibe around a team that's been upbeat and energetic throughout training camp and the preseason. That's not to say they won't miss Udoka at all, but with Boston returning the mainstays from its playoff rotation, the group has rallied around interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla and each other.

Following Monday's practice, while discussing the Celtics' team chemistry and the tight bonds necessary to withstand losing a figure who had as much influence as Udoka did, especially under the timing and circumstances of his removal, and keep Boston building day-by-day towards banner 18, Al Horford expressed the following.

"I think it's from last year. I feel like once we gelled together mid-way through last year, it carried over. When we got back this season, it's like buddies, like you're back to school, everybody's back hanging out together every day, practicing and going to work, off the court getting to hang out, and the new guys are coming in, and we're welcoming them with open arms."

The closeknit nature and maturity of this Celtics squad has also gone a long way towards newcomers such as Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin feeling like they're a part of the group from day one.

Regarding Griffin, the six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA member made his team debut last Friday, a week after joining Boston in its championship pursuit. In the Celtics' 112-103 win against the Hornets, Griffin finished with seven points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Monday, Horford said of his new teammate: "He's a great guy to have around; (he) has a lot of perspective about the game, and it's been nice to have him around. He's a vet that gets it; he wants to be part of winning; he wants to do great things, and he's fit right in quickly. He's one of us already."