Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Jaylen Brown finished with a game-high 24 points, and Jayson Tatum generated 16, while the Celtics assisted on 41 of 48 field goals and shot 16/20 (46.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Boston also looked sharp defensively, holding the Hornets to 5/33 (15.2 percent) from long range and stifling them in the half court. The Celtics also got significant contributions from their second unit, which outscored Charlotte's 72-39.

Now, for a deep dive into Boston's 134-93 win in its preseason opener.

Jaylen Brown Leads the Way for the Celtics in the First Frame

There was rust to knock off, and a 1 PM start sometimes comes with a lack of energy at the beginning of play, but the Celtics moved the ball effectively in the first frame, assisting on their first five made field goals.

Between that and purposeful off-ball activity, like an Al Horford screen for Jayson Tatum that resulted in two Hornets defenders guarding the latter as he curled to the rim, leaving the former open for a three to tie the game at 13, Boston started 5/10 from the floor and 3/6 from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon first checked in at the 6:15 mark, replacing Derrick White. Brogdon received a loud ovation from Celtics fans as he entered the game.

Jaylen Brown played the first 11 minutes of the opening frame and, per usual, got off to a quick start. He registered 12 points on 4/5 shooting in eight minutes. Brown was on the receiving end of an alley-oop from Tatum, drilled a three, and swished mid-range fadeaway. He also threw down this tomahawk jam.

Shortly before the quarter ended, Noah Vonleh knocked down a step-back three to give Boston a 29-24 advantage. If he can prove reliable from beyond the arc, especially the corners, where he said he put a lot of work in this offseason, it'll do a lot for his chances of making the team.

Celtics' Defense and Sharpshooting Propel Boston to 22-Point Halftime Advantage

The Celtics entered the half with a -point lead, holding the Hornets to under 50. Their half-court defense was crisp, often recognizing what was coming and communicating and switching effectively.

After Charlotte shot 28 percent from the field in the first quarter, including 2/13 from beyond the arc, Boston held its visitors to 33 percent shooting in the second frame, including 0/6 from long range.

However, the Hornets turned eight offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points, and they took 21 free throws, capitalizing on seven, representing two areas that need to get cleaned up.

The Celtics also committed 17 turnovers, but Charlotte only parlayed that into seven points while Boston scored 11 off the Hornets' eight giveaways.

From an individual standpoint, two players that stood out in the second quarter were Grant Williams and Sam Hauser. The former entered the half with eight points on 3/4 shooting, drilling two threes and driving through traffic for two points off the glass.

Hauser did exactly what he must to earn playing time in the regular season, knocking down all three long-range attempts, leading the second unit with nine points.

And when the Celtics protected the ball, they moved it effectively, assisting on 20 of their 22 first-half field goals. That also had a significant role in them making 14/29 (48.3 percent) of their shots from beyond the arc.

Celtics Get a Lift from Their Second Unit, Take a 30-Point Lead into Final Frame

Vonleh started the second half in place of White. The latter subbed in for the former at the 9:07 mark.

Mfiondu Kabengele earned himself a Tommy Point when he dove on the floor to force a jump ball. His effort prompted a loud and enthusiastic approval from his teammates, including the starters, who were on the bench by then, and from the TD Garden faithful.

The former first-round pick, who's on a two-way deal, proceeded to win the tip, leading to a Hauser three. Hauser is 4/4 from long range.

After a scoreless first half, Kabengele produced eight points in the third quarter, including swishing a three from above the break. He played with a ton of energy, and the crowd and his teammates fed off him.

Boston also got a boost off the bench from Brogdon, who provided a bit of everything. He drilled two threes in the third frame and entered the fourth with nine points, eight assists, and five rebounds. His all-around play helped the Celtics extend their lead to 107-77 heading into the fourth quarter.

Celtics Coast to Victory in Final Frame

As is the case with the preseason, the fourth quarter belonged to players further down the bench. That group, fighting for roster spots, whether it's in Boston or elsewhere, played with energy and looked sharp offensively, spacing the floor well and capitalizing on shots from beyond the arc.

While Jaylen Brown finished with a game-high 24 points, and Jayson Tatum generated 16, Hauser led the second unit with 14 points. Brogdon produced 11 points, a game-best nine assists, and five rebounds in his Celtics debut.

Grant Williams paired eight points with four rebounds and four assists, Kabengele registered 10 points, Vonleh had seven points and nine boards, and Payton Pritchard had five points and five assists.

Rookie JD Davison, who didn't get in until the fourth frame, played well, netting six points and four assists in six minutes.

Boston assisted on 41 of 48 field goals and shot 16/20 (46.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Conversely, Charlotte shot 5/33 (15.2 percent) from long range.

Up Next

The Celtics host the Raptors Wednesday night at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

