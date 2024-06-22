Al Horford Shares What Convinced Him to First Sign with Celtics
The final buzzer sounded. Al Horford, embracing the moment, finally getting that elusive first championship ring in year 17 after coming so close in Boston many times, began to jump up and down in excitement as he and Sam Hauser attacked each other with a hug.
The Boston Celtics really did it, at last. Banner 18 was secured. Sixteen year drought with many times at the doorstep, finally knocked down and avenged.
Amidst the team’s celebration after the presentation of the Larry O’Brien trophy and Jaylen Brown receiving the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, Al Horford told a story of a flashback postgame.
“It was crazy because during free agency meetings in 2016, my agent and I, Jason Glushom, we were both sitting in the meeting, and we just kept looking at this enormous ring in Wyc’s (Grousbeck) hand,” Horford said. “And we both after the meeting were like, ‘did you notice that?’”
Horford had experience with the franchise as an outsider. He played Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in multiple playoff series in the Hall of Famers previous title quests. He was interested in the marriage as his career went on. Horford remembered what former Celtics’ President Danny Ainge told him in that meeting before his first Boston tenure.
“That was the attention and it’s like, man, I’ll never forget what Danny Ainge told me in that meeting,” Horford said. “He said, ‘you can win championships in many places, but there’s nothing like winning in Boston. Nothing like winning as a Celtic.'” he added. “And that stuck with me from that meeting. I was like, ‘man, I’m trying to be great, and that’s what I want.’”
Horford felt that love instantly, with the entire city lined up at Raisin Canes in Boston on the eve of the parade to see one of the most beloved Celtics ever. A full circle moment, after he was so joyful to return when Brad Stevens made his first transaction in office bringing Horford back from his quick tenures in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.
And as the Celtics raised the Larry O’Brien Monday night, Horford yelled towards Grousbeck unlocking the memory of his 08 ring in the meeting from eight years ago. The Celtics are world champions once again.
