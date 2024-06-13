Dependable Xavier Tillman Discusses Learning to 'Be a Star in Your Own Role'
The Celtics traded for Xavier Tillman Sr. with nights like Game 3 of the NBA Finals in mind.
Their primary motivation at the trade deadline was bolstering its depth at center, acquiring an individual it could trust if called upon in the playoffs.
While Kristaps Porzingis rehabbed from the soleus strain in his right calf that cost him 38 days and ten games this postseason, Tillman returned from a family tragedy and provided valuable fourth-quarter minutes in Boston's Game 3 win over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Now, Porzingis is trying to fight through a left posterior tibialis dislocation, an injury Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to understand the likelihood of him continuing to suit up, how it might impact his performance, the risk of further injury, and whether he'll require offseason surgery.
But with him unable to suit up for Game 3 in Dallas, Tillman switched on to and swatted Luka Doncic twice, grabbed four rebounds, and buried a three from the right corner.
"I know he was happy, but I was probably even more excited for him," expressed Jrue Holiday on Thursday while discussing the three the six-foot-eight, 245-pound center cashed in from the corner.
"I knew that when I saw Maxi Kleber go to the block, that I was going to shoot regardless of anything," said Tillman after a 106-99 win that gives Boston a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.
"And then their bench was talking. So it was cool to hit it and be able to look at the bench as well. But to hear the bench going crazy on our end, guys like Svi (Mykhailiuk) and Oshae (Brissett) and stuff like that, it was pretty awesome because those are my guys.
"Those are my SRG ("Stay Ready Group") guys. Day-in (and) day-out, we go to war with each other to try to better each other (and) to be ready for whoever's name gets called. So, for them to celebrate with me is pretty cool."
As for why Joe Mazzulla went with the former Michigan State Spartan to help Al Horford shoulder the load at center?
"He played in the Western Conference for three or four years, and so he's played against the Mavs," conveyed the Celtics' bench boss. "And so, he's had that experience. Memphis has used a similar game plan, so he was used to that.
"I thought, with that comfort level of playing against those guys for so long, he was going to be able to execute the things that we needed to execute."
Tillman told Inside The Celtics of the difference his experience against and familiarity with Dallas helped him rise to the occasion on Wednesday, "A ton. I couldn't tell you how many times I played against them -- maybe like ten or eight or so. I've played against the Mavs a lot.
"I felt like I had a lot of confidence just in my past experiences against them, what I did well and stuff like that. So, I kind of recalled that before going into the game."
His familiarity with the Mavericks was one element that helped him shine on the NBA's brightest stage. The other was how his career has shaped his understanding of how quickly his situation can change.
In his rookie season, his best friend and former collegiate teammate, Jaren Jackson Jr. injured his meniscus, thrusting Tillman into the starting lineup. His sophomore campaign required him to endure mostly being out of the Grizzlies' rotation. Last year, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams went down, presenting another opportunity for the 25-year-old center.
He responded by defending well against Anthony Davis and averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in the Grizzlies' first-round series against the Lakers last postseason. He also produced nearly a steal and a block per game.
While Tillman shared that the Celtics were hinting if Porzingis' workout before Game 3 against Dallas didn't go well enough to get cleared that he's the center off the bench who they would ask to step up.
While appreciated, it often isn't the case. He's sat through nine games without getting in this postseason. He's played in seven matchups in a run on the verge of a championship.
When asked about the challenge of not knowing when your number is going to get called, Tillman voiced to Inside The Celtics, "Yeah, I would say it was difficult early on (in his career) because your ego and your pride is in the way.
"You dream of yourself being this great big thing, and you want to be the star of the show and stuff like that. But when you realize that you have to be a star in your own role, I feel like that's when it becomes easier day in and day out of just doing as much as you can, whether that's in the weight room, on the court for your own individual workouts.
"If you're not playing, that's you encouraging your teammates. Just owning your role and doing everything you're supposed to do within it."
While his experiences have allowed him to embrace a difficult role and consistently come through when asked to step up, Tillman finds himself on a team that's made sacrifice one of the themes of its season, with everyone up and down the roster prioritizing what's best for the collective.
"1,000 percent. I think that's why the transition for me was really easy. Knowing that Jrue Holiday was an All-Star last year, and he's playing the role that he's playing now, and he's not complaining. He's working hard. He's dedicating himself to the team day in and day out. It makes it a lot easier for a guy like myself to come in every day with that same attitude of wanting to better myself so I'm ready when I'm needed."
His contributions in Game 3 of the Finals are the quintessential example of that. And while Tillman believes the momentum and confidence that come from playing well on this stage will carry over to his preparation this offseason, a summer in which he'll enter unrestricted free agency, his concentration is on the chance to become an NBA champion.
"My mentality is mainly focused on these next couple (of) games. Definitely a lot of confidence going into it. Kind of no different than it was before, but just knowing the things that I did well, I'll try to repeat those."
Boston will need him to do so on Friday. As has been the case throughout his career, Tillman will be ready.
