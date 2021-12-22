All Seven Celtics in Health and Safety Protocols Out for Wednesday's Game VS Cavaliers

As the Boston Celtics attempt to shake off Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, there are no reinforcements on the way for them for Wednesday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To help offset the lengthy list of players on their injury report, the Celtics recently signed veterans Justin Jackson and C.J. Miles, though neither one has appeared in a game for Boston yet.

Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford, and Dennis Schroder were all game-time decisions for Monday's matchup, but each one of them gained clearance to suit up for the game.

Tatum, who was on the injury report due to a left ankle sprain, played 39 minutes against the Sixers, scoring 17 points on 14 shots. While he struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter, including missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, Tatum stayed aggressive for much of the game, helping him generate seven points on nine free-throw attempts.

The 23-year-old two-time All-Star also found other ways to impact the game, grabbing nine rebounds, distributing six assists, swiping two steals, and swatting two shots. However, he also had a game-high six turnovers.

As for Schroder, who missed Boston's previous two games because of a non-Covid illness, the ninth-year guard logged 25 minutes of floor time, registering eight points on 3/10 shooting and corralling three rebounds.

Like Schroder, Langford, who was making his return after leaving Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors due to neck pain caused by a hard foul he took while going up for a layup, also played 25 minutes. He brought energy off the bench, most notably on a play in the second quarter where he blocked an Aaron Henry shot that led to two points for Tatum at the free-throw line.

And when it comes to Boston's next opponent, like most of the teams around the NBA, the Cavaliers are also dealing with a decimated roster. They have eight players in health and safety protocols.

Wednesday night's matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers tips off at 7:30 EST at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

