    December 20, 2021
    Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption
    Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics are signing 15-year NBA veteran C.J. Miles via hardship exemption.
    Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

    In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski added that Miles, who recently signed with the G League Ignite, is in Boston, and he's started to undergo testing.

    Miles last played for the Washington Wizards in the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.4 points in 16.1 minutes over ten games.

    On Sunday, Josh Richardson became the seventh Celtics player in health and safety protocols, joining Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, and two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

    On Saturday, the Celtics signed Justin Jefferson to a 10-day contract via hardship exemption to help address their growing list of absences. The former 15th overall pick has four years of NBA experience, averaging 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds for his career.

    The Celtics' lengthy injury report also now includes Jayson Tatum. Dennis Schroder is questionable for Monday night's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a non-Covid illness that has resulted in him missing the team's last two games. Romeo Langford, who took a hard foul resulting in neck pain that forced him out of Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, is also listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Sixers.

