As One Celtics Player Returns, Another Will Miss Friday's Game VS Warriors

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols.

The former second overall pick has played in nine of the Boston Celtics' 28 games, and he's averaging 4.6 points 2.2 rebounds in 9.3 minutes of floor time.

While Parker will miss, at a minimum, Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Josh Richardson returns after missing the Celtics' last two contests while in health and safety protocols.

Richardson has given Boston a boost off the bench, averaging 9.7 points, playing quality defense, and providing an infusion of energy when he checks into a game.

In his last two stops, playing for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, Richardson was relied too heavily on for his three-point shooting and ability to create offense. In Boston, as part of the second unit, the Celtics are asking him to contribute a little bit in a lot of areas. It's a task he's plenty capable of consistently completing, and it makes a meaningful difference in how the team fares.

After beating the Milwaukee Bucks without Richardson on Monday, the Celtics will appreciate having him back in the fold on Friday against Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and co. Entering Thursday night's games, the Warriors boast the best record in the NBA at 23-5.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Warriors on Friday night is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

