Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    As One Celtics Player Returns, Another Will Miss Friday's Game VS Warriors
    Publish date:

    As One Celtics Player Returns, Another Will Miss Friday's Game VS Warriors

    According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols. In better news, one of the Celtics' top-eight rotation players will return Friday VS the Warriors.
    Author:

    David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols. In better news, one of the Celtics' top-eight rotation players will return Friday VS the Warriors.

    According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols.

    The former second overall pick has played in nine of the Boston Celtics' 28 games, and he's averaging 4.6 points 2.2 rebounds in 9.3 minutes of floor time.

    While Parker will miss, at a minimum, Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Josh Richardson returns after missing the Celtics' last two contests while in health and safety protocols.

    Richardson has given Boston a boost off the bench, averaging 9.7 points, playing quality defense, and providing an infusion of energy when he checks into a game.

    In his last two stops, playing for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, Richardson was relied too heavily on for his three-point shooting and ability to create offense. In Boston, as part of the second unit, the Celtics are asking him to contribute a little bit in a lot of areas. It's a task he's plenty capable of consistently completing, and it makes a meaningful difference in how the team fares.

    After beating the Milwaukee Bucks without Richardson on Monday, the Celtics will appreciate having him back in the fold on Friday against Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and co. Entering Thursday night's games, the Warriors boast the best record in the NBA at 23-5.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Tip-off between the Celtics and Warriors on Friday night is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

    Further Reading

    Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Bucks

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement 

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17224873
    Top Stories

    As One Celtics Player Returns, Another Will Miss Friday's Game VS Warriors

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_15887029
    Top Stories

    Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17225982
    Top Stories

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_7330000
    Top Stories

    Utah Jazz Name Danny Ainge Alternate Governor, CEO of Basketball Operations

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17353624
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Bucks

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17354005
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Bucks: Boston Stays the Course

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17224817
    Top Stories

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17334671
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Suns

    Dec 11, 2021