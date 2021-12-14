What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Bucks

On Monday, the Boston Celtics earned one of their best wins of the season, beating the Milwaukee Bucks by staying the course. That was true even when adversity came in the form of an 18-4 run by the defending champs to end the first quarter, and in the final frame, as they fought to keep the Bucks from erasing a lead that was often a possession away from being in the single digits.

Here's what stood out from Boston's victory.

Jaylen Brown Looks Better in This Return

When Jaylen Brown first returned from the hamstring injury that's hampered him for much of the season, it was clear he was still restricted. He wasn't moving as fluidly as usual, and he didn't have the same burst. That's why, after he gutted out a game against the Philadelphia 76ers before the Celtics traveled west, the team decided to hold him out for the duration of the trip.

This time around, Brown was moving more freely, and it showed from the opening tip. Boston's first three possessions featured the All-Star wing draining a three and getting into the paint twice, setting up Robert Williams for an easy bucket four feet from the rim the first time he got in there.

Brown finished the game with 19 points on 6/13 shooting, to go along with five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a plus-minus rating of +20.

Celtics Stay on Script

Anyone who watches the Celtics knows they're at their best when they're making a conscious effort to move the ball, attack the basket, and when players are active without the rock in their hands. They also know it doesn't happen nearly enough and that if shots aren't falling, this team has a tendency to get away from that tried-and-true approach.

On Monday, determined to play the right way no matter the outcome, even when the Celtics ran into adversity like when the Bucks went on an 18-4 run to end the first quarter, they didn't revert to relying on isolations to spark a turnaround. The same goes for how they played with their lead hovering around 12 points for much of the final frame. Had Boston leaned too heavily on 1-1 scoring to close out the game, it easily could've resulted in a gut-punch of a loss.

Instead, staying the course no matter how the game was going made for an overwhelmingly positive evening against the defending NBA champions. The Celtics assisted on 31 of their 43 made field goals and converted on 50 percent of the shots they put up.

Repeatedly, Boston drove into the paint while a weak side hammer screen freed up a shooter for an open corner three that often splashed through the net. The Celtics knocked down 20/47 (42.6 percent) of their shots from beyond the arc. That included making 6/11 (54.5 percent) of their attempts from the corners. They also generated 38 points in the paint.

Jayson Tatum was the Best Player on the Floor

It's rare for Giannis Antetokounmpo to come out of a game without earning that distinction, but Monday represented one of those occasions. Jayson Tatum registered a season-high 42 points, doing so with efficiency, making 16 of his 25 shots, including 7/13 threes.

Tatum also grabbed five rebounds, distributed four assists, and swiped three steals. His +21 plus-minus rating also speaks to a strong showing defensively, including a sequence in the fourth quarter where he buried a three to expand Boston's lead to 14 with 5:38 left and then stonewalled Giannis, causing him to settle for a missed shot from 10-feet from the hoop.

From his effort on both ends to knocking down shots but still passing up isos and lesser quality threes to drive to the basket, Monday represented the best version of Tatum as a basketball player.

Grant Williams Provides Boost Off the Bench

Grant Williams is thriving in his role. He entered Monday's matchup with Milwaukee splashing 43.2 percent of the 3.3 threes he's hoisting per game. Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, that production from beyond the arc gives a Boston team full of roughly league-average long-range shooters a needed boost.

In the win over the Bucks, Williams, who shot 5/7 (71.4 percent) from three, led the second unit with 17 points off the bench. His shot affects his and the team's ceiling, but as a versatile big man with an impressive combination of strength, mobility, and basketball intelligence, he impacts the game on both ends of the floor.

After the loss, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer credited how well Williams played in the second quarter, along with Milwaukee committing seven turnovers, as being at the root of what turned the game in Boston's favor.

Up Next

The Celtics are off until Friday night when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST.