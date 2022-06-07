Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green, who sets the tone for the Warriors, challenged the Celtics ability to maintain their composure as he clutched, grabbed, talked trash, and did everything in his power to rattle a team filled with players new to this stage. It's not that these acts don't happen every game; it's the frequency and force Green applied them with, imposing his will on Sunday's matchup.

The seven-time All-Defensive Team member came somewhat close to getting ejected in the first half after he backed into Jaylen Brown after the latter elevated for a three, then let his legs rest on Brown's head, causing tempers to flare. But the officials, recognizing that as heated as the moment was, it seemed excessive for it to result in tossing someone as important to their team as Green is to the Warriors, didn't levy any punishment beyond the foul call.

Tuesday, when asked how he wants his team to handle Green trying to get under the Celtics' skin, Ime Udoka replied: "I'd say be who you are. If you want to ignore it, ignore it. If you want to engage, engage. Do what you do. Be who you are. And the main thing is to continue to stay composed."

Udoka also shared: "I told them if I was a player, being who I was, I'd probably get a double technical, immediately. But that's not for everybody. So do what you do and block it out or meet physicality with physicality."

Regarding Udoka's message about dealing with Green trying to irritate them, Jaylen Brown conveyed: "Don't get caught up in that. Just do what we do best. We ain't got time for that. Just come out and play basketball and let everything else take care of itself. I'm going to come out and do my job; everybody needs to come out and do they job. We're here to play basketball. So, don't get caught up in all the antics and stuff like that. Just come out and play."

Jayson Tatum expressed: "I just go out there and play basketball," going on to say: "I'm all about being competitive and all those things, and if you say something to me, I'm going to respond. I'm not an instigator or anything like that; I just go out there and play.

"At the end of the day, it's basketball. You've got to understand what certain people are trying to do to take you off your game. But I love that part of it. Whether I show it or not, I enjoy the competitive part, the nuances and things like that, that everybody may or may not see that go on between the lines; that's the fun part about it."

