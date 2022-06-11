Celtics Address Reasons Behind Their Offense Stagnating in Game 4 Loss to Warriors

In the Celtics' 107-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 4, in crunch time, defined as the final five minutes of a game within five points or less, Golden State outscored Boston 15-0. It's the highest point differential in an NBA Finals game in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats&Info.

In that stretch, Golden State made 5/8 shots (62.5 percent). Conversely, Boston went 1/8 (12.5 percent). The visitors also outscored the hosts 6-0 on second-chance points and 4-0 in the paint.

The Celtics began crunch time with a 94-90 lead, but too often, the offense stagnated. Between inactivity and missing quality shots when they created them, they couldn't fend off or keep up with the Warriors as Curry scored ten of his game-high 43 points, leading his team to a series-tying win.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Discussing the reasons for Boston's offense stagnating, Ime Udoka expressed: "Every time we got a five, six-point lead, it felt like we made some poor decisions, whether it was rushed shots in traffic or standing around, looking at each other. Not sure if we tried to pick on mismatches too much. We got stalled out a little bit, but when we did run off-ball actions and got some movement, we got really good looks.

"We want to get the ball up quick and get into an offense. If we don't have anything, still make them work the clock. And a lot of times, it felt like we were standing around, unsure of who we were trying to go after, and it led to those stalled out possessions."

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford, who finished with eight points, six rebounds, and four assists, stated: "I felt like we took possessions for granted. I don't feel like we executed as well as we did the previous game. We really can't do that. Definitely need to be better there down the stretch. Just a little more locked in down the stretch."

As Jaylen Brown, who produced 21 points and six rebounds, has consistently conveyed after a Celtics loss, he pointed to poor spacing and a lack of organization.

"We've just got to stay organized. And that's on our veteran players to get us organized in those moments. At times, we get unorganized and get on top of each other. The (floor) spacing closes down, and that's where some of those turnovers come from, and we've got to do a better job."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick White, who played well off the bench, contributing 16 points, shared a similar sentiment: "I think we got a little stagnant; everybody standing around, looking at whoever had the ball. No player movement, no ball movement. We've got to do a better job executing down the stretch, and that's the difference in the game right there."

Marcus Smart, who was at the podium with White, relayed: "Like Derrick said, we got ball watching the guy with the ball instead of just moving, like we've been doing."

Smart, who registered 18 points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals, added: "For us we've just got to move, plain and simple. If the ball gets stuck and you see it, go screen somebody. But we have to move; we cannot let the ball get stagnant and let them load up on us."

