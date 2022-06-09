Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Defensive Commitment Helps Enforce Celtics' Culture

In the regular season, the Celtics boasted the NBA's top defense. In the playoffs they're yielding the third-fewest points per game (101.6), only 1.2 more than the top-ranked Heat in that category, per NBA.com.

That championship-caliber defense is Boston's backbone. It was at the center of the Celtics turnaround as Ime Udoka adjusting Robert Williams' assignment so he could play more like a free safety and be by the basket more frequently, elevated what they were capable of accomplishing on that end. They also know it's something they can have confidence will give them a chance to win any game, no matter the opponent or location.

This year's Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams, who made the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team, are Boston's defensive anchors. But as the team's two-best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's commitment to that end of the floor sends a purposeful message to the rest of the roster.

Thursday, Jaylen Brown said about the impact of he and Tatum being two-way players: "It's who we are. It's who we've been. Play both sides of the ball. (For) everybody on our team, it sets the tone. From the top to the bottom, when you step on that court, you better bring it on both ends of the ball. So, it sends messages to everybody."

"We hold each other accountable on that end. Me and Jayson, being here for a large majority of the time, it just sets the whole wavelength for everybody. If we're doing it, everybody got to do it."

