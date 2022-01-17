Skip to main content
Celtics Down 2 Starters for Monday Matinee vs. Pelicans

The Boston Celtics, accustomed to playing short-handed, will be without two starters for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

About two hours before the Boston Celtics host the New Orleans Pelicans in a Monday matinee on MLK Day, the team's latest injury report reveals that they'll be without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

Smart hasn't played since sustaining a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen set by the Pacers' All-Star big man. He seemed set to return Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers but then entered health and safety protocols.

As for Williams, Boston's big man is coming off a 14-point, 13-rebound, six-assist, and two-block performance against the Chicago Bulls, in which he sank four clutch free throws, first tying the game, then propelling the Celtics to victory.

Dennis Schroder will start in Smart's absence, while Grant Williams will likely get the nod in place of Robert Williams.

Monday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans tips off at 12:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

