Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

In the last few minutes of an NBA game, what you'll generally find is the best player on the offensive team trying to score out of isolation. Perhaps, he draws multiple defenders and gets the ball to who the defense leaves open. But for the Celtics, that approach isn't working, which begs the question, how do they get better in crunch time?

The Celtics are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the most games within five points or less in the final five minutes, which is the definition of a game being in the clutch. However, despite 24 of Boston's 41 games meeting that criteria, the Celtics have only won eight of those affairs, which ties them with a handful of teams for 18th, per NBA.com.

According to league data, the Celtics produce 10.6 points per game in the clutch. That's the third-highest output. But they, the Sacramento Kings, and the Utah Jazz are the only teams in the top 15 in that category with a sub .500 record in tightly contested affairs.

The problems are three-fold. There are only three teams that turn the ball over more than Boston does in crunch time -- it's the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies, in that order, for those interested. Secondly, on average, the Celtics make .8 of the 2.7 shots they're taking from beyond the arc, which translates to a 30.8 three-point percentage.

The other glaring issue is on the defensive end of the floor. In the clutch, Boston is allowing the fourteenth-most points per 100 possessions. According to NBA.com, the Celtics rank 18th in opponent field goal percentage in these affairs. They're 14th in opponent three-point percentage, and they're in the bottom 10 in offensive rebounds surrendered. Thanks to the latter, the Celtics are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second-most second-chance points allowed, per NBA.com. Opponents are also capitalizing on Boston's high turnover rate in the clutch, generating the 12th-most points per game off of those mistakes. The combination's led to only ten teams yielding more points in the paint.

In sum, in the clutch, a situation the Celtics often find themselves in, they don't shoot well from beyond the arc, turn the ball over more than almost every team in the league, and those mistakes often lead to points at the other end. Furthermore, they're about league-average at limiting the damage inflicted on them from long-range. They also have difficulty corralling the rebound when opponents miss, and they usually pay for not doing so. And they're giving up too many points in the paint, even though it usually doesn't happen against their set defense. The result is a team that at -5.8 ranks 20th in net rating in the clutch, per NBA.com.

Considering so many of the Celtics' defensive shortcomings in the clutch stem from turnovers, poor shot selection, and the impact those two have on their effort and confidence, Boston must at least consider having the ball in Jaylen Brown's hands more often at the end of games. His growth as a facilitator is more incremental than Jayson Tatum's. But Brown's a more explosive athlete, meaning he'd likely have an easier time getting into the teeth of the defense. More often than not, that should lead to points in the paint, free throws, and open shots for teammates.

Part of the discussion needs to focus on how much of the blame for Boston's crunch time struggles the team puts on the shoulders of its best player compared to his supporting cast. For instance, in the game that the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks on RJ Barrett's buzzer-beating three, in crunch time, Tatum consistently made the right reads and got his teammates the ball in position for open shots. It's not his fault they repeatedly failed to capitalize.

However, for now, this is the Celtics' roster, and their lack of reliable three-point shooters is the primary flaw in their configuration. They would also have to consider how Tatum would respond to them taking the ball out of his hands at the end of games and what happens if the switch proves ineffective. A more measured approach is that when the team feels its best option is to get the ball to Brown, act on that impulse. Boston doesn't have to choose only one of them to run the offense down the stretch.

As indicated by the majority of their games in the first half of the season being within five points or less in crunch time, the Celtics will have plenty more opportunities to figure out how to execute at a higher level in the clutch. Doing so would go a long way towards turning the tides of an underwhelming season.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Knicks: Boston Answers the Bell; Must Build Off the Victory

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement