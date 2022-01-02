Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Celtics Provide Updates on Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Several Others Ahead of Matchup VS Magic
    Celtics Provide Updates on Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Several Others Ahead of Matchup VS Magic

    The latest on the status of Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, and several other Celtics ahead of their matchup against the Magic.
    Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Ahead of their matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics' latest injury report reveals that Jayson Tatum is out of health and safety protocols and is questionable for the game due to return to competition reconditioning.

    Robert Williams is questionable for Sunday's game because of a sprained right big toe. In the win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Williams registered the first triple-double this season by a Celtic. Boston's big man finished the victory with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. He also blocked five shots, including a highlight-reel rejection.

    Like Tatum, Dennis Schroder is questionable for the matchup with the Magic due to return to competition reconditioning. The ninth-year guard has missed Boston's last four games while in health and safety protocols.

    Enes Freedom and Aaron Nesmith remain in health and safety protocol, meaning they will miss Sunday's game. However, Bruno Fernando, who was there, is no longer on the injury report.

    Tip-off between the Celtics and Magic is at 6:00 EST at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

