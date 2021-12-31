Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Suns New Year's Eve Matchup
    Publish date:

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Suns New Year's Eve Matchup

    From Devin Booker getting the best of Al Horford to plays at both ends by Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown soaring for a slam, and Romeo Langford beating the buzzer, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns' New Year's Eve matchup.
    Author:

    Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

    From Devin Booker getting the best of Al Horford to plays at both ends by Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown soaring for a slam, and Romeo Langford beating the buzzer, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns' New Year's Eve matchup.

    From Devin Booker getting the best of Al Horford to plays at both ends by Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown soaring for a slam, and Romeo Langford beating the buzzer, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns' New Year's Eve matchup.

    Devin Booker Freezes Al Horford, Throws Down Two-Handed Jam

    That's an absolutely filthy move by Suns' star Devin Booker. He freezes Al Horford with a hesitation dribble, then blows by the veteran big man and finishes above the rim.

    Robert Williams Reaches Back for Thunderous Second-Chance Slam

    Marcus Smart pulls up from the elbow, Robert Williams rolls to the rim, and Mikal Bridges finds out he needed to make a much greater effort to keep the Timelord off the boards.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Jaylen Brown Takes to the Skies

    The play starts with Josh Richardson screening for Jaylen Brown to free up the Celtics' All-Star wing. But the Suns switch to prevent that from happening. Booker is so determined to deny Brown the ball that he comes well above the three-point line to take away his air space. However, Brown wisely counters by nudging Booker towards half-court as he takes off towards the rim. Horford hits him in stride with a bounce pass, and Brown soars for the dunk as Landry Shamet makes a half-hearted swipe in hopes he'll knock the ball out.

    Romeo Langford Beats the Buzzer

    Romeo Langford's three to beat the third-quarter buzzer put the Celtics ahead by 23 points, but as anyone who's watched this team knows, by no means was that shot empty calories. Langford's triple came on the heels of a three by Booker, and along with giving Boston more breathing room, it gave the Celtics momentum entering the final frame.

    Boston's Block Party

    First, Robert Williams swats Cameron Payne's shot into oblivion. After the ensuing inbounds, Booker tries to throw down a reverse jam, only to get denied by Grant Williams and Josh Richardson. Only the latter got credit on the stat sheet, but both defenders deserve to get acknowledged for that block.

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17435848
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Suns New Year's Eve Matchup

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17435874
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17427220
    Top Stories

    A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17374898
    Top Stories

    There's a Noticeable Absence from Celtics' Latest Injury Report

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17425864
    Top Stories

    The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Clippers Game

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17426608
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Clippers: Boston, Ice Cold from Beyond the Arc, Refuses to Adapt

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17398160
    Top Stories

    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17323690
    Top Stories

    The Celtics Get Two Players Back from Health and Safety Protocols

    Dec 29, 2021