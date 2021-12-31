Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Suns New Year's Eve Matchup

From Devin Booker getting the best of Al Horford to plays at both ends by Robert Williams, Jaylen Brown soaring for a slam, and Romeo Langford beating the buzzer, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns' New Year's Eve matchup.

Devin Booker Freezes Al Horford, Throws Down Two-Handed Jam

That's an absolutely filthy move by Suns' star Devin Booker. He freezes Al Horford with a hesitation dribble, then blows by the veteran big man and finishes above the rim.

Robert Williams Reaches Back for Thunderous Second-Chance Slam

Marcus Smart pulls up from the elbow, Robert Williams rolls to the rim, and Mikal Bridges finds out he needed to make a much greater effort to keep the Timelord off the boards.

Jaylen Brown Takes to the Skies

The play starts with Josh Richardson screening for Jaylen Brown to free up the Celtics' All-Star wing. But the Suns switch to prevent that from happening. Booker is so determined to deny Brown the ball that he comes well above the three-point line to take away his air space. However, Brown wisely counters by nudging Booker towards half-court as he takes off towards the rim. Horford hits him in stride with a bounce pass, and Brown soars for the dunk as Landry Shamet makes a half-hearted swipe in hopes he'll knock the ball out.

Romeo Langford Beats the Buzzer

Romeo Langford's three to beat the third-quarter buzzer put the Celtics ahead by 23 points, but as anyone who's watched this team knows, by no means was that shot empty calories. Langford's triple came on the heels of a three by Booker, and along with giving Boston more breathing room, it gave the Celtics momentum entering the final frame.

Boston's Block Party

First, Robert Williams swats Cameron Payne's shot into oblivion. After the ensuing inbounds, Booker tries to throw down a reverse jam, only to get denied by Grant Williams and Josh Richardson. Only the latter got credit on the stat sheet, but both defenders deserve to get acknowledged for that block.