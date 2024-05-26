Celtics Starter Upgraded to Available for Game 3 vs. Pacers
On Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Boston Celtics have a chance to move within one win of their second trip to the NBA Finals in three years.
As they aim for a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Pacers, they've received good news on the health front with Jrue Holiday, who's dealing with a non-Covid illness, upgraded from questionable to available.
The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals this series. He's shooting 69.6% from the field and knocking down 58.3% of the six threes he's hoisting.
The former UCLA Bruin delivered his best game as a Celtic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He stayed on the floor for 48 of 53 minutes, generating a season-high 28 points, dishing out eight assists, swiping three steals, and five of his seven rebounds resulted in second-chance opportunities.
He also quieted Tyrese Haliburton, limiting him to eight points on eight shots in the final 24 minutes of regulation. The 2024 All-NBA selection went 1/3 with six points and a turnover in overtime of Boston's 133-128 victory.
Holiday followed that up with 15 points, ten assists, and another impressive defensive showing in the Celtics' 126-110 win in Game 2.
The visitors are without Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis on Saturday night. However, the latter may return for Game 4 after being sidelined by a soleus strain in his right calf suffered in the first half of Boston's Game 4 win over the Heat in the first round.
To avoid falling into a 3-0 hole, which no team in NBA history has dug out from, Indiana must overcome Haliburton's absence. The two-time All-Star exited late in the third quarter of the Pacers' Game 2 loss due to left leg soreness.
He's dealing with left hamstring soreness. That's the same hamstring he injured against the Celtics in January, causing him to miss ten of the next 11 tilts.
While Rick Carlisle said pregame on Saturday that Haliburton's progressing, there remains concern about him being healthy enough to return for Game 4 on Monday.
The hosts are also without Bennedict Mathurin. Their top scorer off the bench suffered a season-ending labral tear in his right shoulder in March.
Game 3 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
