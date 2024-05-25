Pacers Star Guard May Miss Next Two Games vs. Celtics
The Pacers enter Game 3 against the Celtics fighting to save their season. A loss wouldn't eliminate them, but a 3-0 hole, which no team has dug out of in NBA history, would likely prove too steep to overcome.
Indiana can take comfort in Saturday's matchup being at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the hosts are yet to lose this postseason. However, that will get put to the challenge more than ever with Tyrese Haliburton ruled out for Game 3.
The 2024 All-NBA selection is dealing with left hamstring soreness that forced him to exit Indiana's Game 2 loss in Boston with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter.
It's the same hamstring Haliburton injured in January against the Celtics, causing him to miss ten of the next 11 contests.
Through the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the two-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while knocking down 40% of the ten threes he's taking.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Haliburton "will be reassessed ahead of Game 4 on Monday — but his availability for that game also remains in serious question."
Haliburton is generating 18.7 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while converting 37.9% of the 9.3 shots he's taking from behind the arc this postseason.
