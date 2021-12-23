Enes Freedom Becomes Eighth Celtic in Health and Safety Protocols

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Enes Kanter Freedom is in health and safety protocols, making him the eighth Boston Celtics player to get placed there.

The other seven Celtics in health and safety protocols are Al Horford, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, and two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

To address their short-handed roster, Boston signed Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, and Joe Johnson to 10-day contracts in recent days. All three players made their Celtics debuts in Wednesday night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For Johnson, his return bridged a 7,245-day gap from when Rick Pitino traded him to the Phoenix Suns. In the game's final stages, loud "We want Joe" chants broke out from the crowd at the TD Garden. Shortly after that, Udoka obliged, bringing the 17-year veteran and several reserves in to finish the game.

Not one to disappoint, the seven-time All-Star showed he's still plenty capable of living up to his moniker, Iso Joe.

Now, back to .500 with a 16-16 record and eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are scheduled to face the Milwaukee Bucks in a Christmas contest against the defending NBA champions at Fiserv Forum.

Saturday's matchup between the Celtics and Bucks tips off at 2:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Sixers Win Over Celtics: The Former Steps Up While Latter Wilts Down the Stretch

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption

The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics